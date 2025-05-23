DNR exploring more options to communicate fire dangers, urge caution this holiday weekend

DNR exploring more option to communicate fire dangers, urge caution this holiday weekend

As Minnesotans head into the holiday weekend, perhaps with a bonfire in the plans, wildlife officials urge caution to avoid starting more wildfires.

Even after all that rain most of the state received this past week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is still plenty of dry fuel that can cause a fire to grow and become uncontrollable.

The DNR says checking either fire danger levels, signing up for its newsletter and text notifications and checking social media need to be part of people’s plan if they want to have a fire outside.

“We try our hardest to get across to people that over 90% of wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people, and often most of those are accidental,” Karen Harrison, wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

All that communication is a key part of their work.

“I think we’re constantly looking at how [we can] improve,” Harrison said when asked if their communication is efficient.

“Sometimes we are tailoring our message to certain areas of the state,” she added.

To improve on that, Harrison says with Minnesota being part of the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact, which is made up of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ontario, and Manitoba, they’re having conversations about adding geo-messaging to their communication toolbox.

“It’s a big undertaking,” Harrison said of the geo-messaging. “We’ve talked a lot together as a whole on how we can maybe make that work for all of our areas, so that we can better communicate with specific areas.”

She adds, though, location aside, their warnings hold true.

“Wildfires happen across the state, and so no matter where you are, check fire danger before you ignite, and make sure your fire is out cold,” Harrison said.

Also, even if a wildfire is caused unintentionally, Harrison said that person could still be ticketed and billed for damages and resources used.