DNR advising young boaters about a July 1 deadline

For many Minnesota kids, learning how to drive a boat is a rite of passage, and dad or mom is usually the teacher.

But big changes are coming.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found that out after a jet ski ride on Lake Minnetonka, as the boating season gears up.

“You definitely need your head on a swivel,” declares Steve Keinath, from Wayzata. “The channels are busy; the thoroughfares are busy. But when you get into the bay in the middle of the lake, it’s not bad.”

State conservationists say our waterways are getting a lot more crowded.

With that comes safety concerns, and why the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a “watercraft operator’s permit” is necessary.

The permit will be required for boaters and jet skiers between the ages of 12 and 21. There’s a hard deadline of July 1.

“Ultimately, I would like to see zero fatalities or incidents on our waterways,” says Adam Block, the State Boating Law Administrator with the DNR. “Educating more boaters out there — that we know are out there, all trying to use the water, a lot of time at the same time.”

The DNR says Minnesota has the 4th most registered boats in the country.

Authorities are zeroing in on two factors: Last year, the state had nine boating-related fatalities and 53 non-fatal boating accidents.

“So, we have lots of watercraft, over 651,000 motorized vessels are on our waterways,” Block notes. “So, they’re very busy. They keep getting busier.”



Tyler Finley, from St. Bonifacius, says he’s had a “boater education card” since he was 14 years old.

The DNR says holders of the boater education card will not need the watercraft operator’s permit.

Finley says it makes sense for young boaters to learn the rules of the water.

“I think it’s a great idea that it’s enforced that they would be educated,” he says. “So, that there are less accidents and less risk for people out here just trying to have a nice day.”

Among the required skills: How to use a boat’s safety equipment, what do different buoys mean and who has the right of way when two boats come close to each other.



“Just a good idea for awareness for just being good stewards on the lake and knowing what to do in an emergency,” Finley’s father, Ken, says.

The DNR says the online course takes a couple of hours to complete and costs about $35.

There is a grace period, but full enforcement starts in 2028.

The rules apply to jet skis as well, which Keinath appreciates.

“You see some kids, they’ll try to pass in a channel,” he says. “They’ll try to pass you in a no-wake. They’ll come too close to you because they see a ten-foot opening, and they think that’s cool, blow through a ten-foot opening.”

You can find out more about the watercraft operator’s permit HERE.