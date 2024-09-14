Disturbance at a high school football game detmined to be caused by a water bottle

Brooklyn Park Police said reports of gunfire during a high school football game were unfounded, tracing the source of the incident to have come from a water bottle.

At 6:31 p.m. Friday, police officers were called to the Champlin Park High School’s stadium, where a significant disturbance was reported during a football game.

Reportedly, a large group of teenagers began to flee the school’s stadium, claiming to police already on the scene that they had heard gunfire.

However, as police began to investigate the situation, they determined the reports of gunfire were incorrect and that the noise the crowd heard had come from someone stepping on a water bottle.

While there was no threat to the public, Brooklyn Park Police said officers maintained an extended presence at the scene to ensure safety.

Champlain Park won their football game 40-0 against Osseo.