Did you miss a spot? Safety officials remind homeowners to clear snow from critical areas

As Minnesotans dig out from this week’s storm, public safety officials are warning homeowners to clear furnace vents and other critical areas of the home.

“These are really important things that people should do,” said Woodbury EMS and Fire Chief Chris Klein. “First-time homeowners especially may not realize some of the things they have to take care of with clearing the snow away from their foundation.”

Klein said furnace exhausts that are blocked by snow will either shut off or, even worse, could start filling your home with carbon monoxide.

“You’ll see the plastic or PVC pipes that are coming out of your house, and a lot of times after big snows like this, that gets piled up and blocked. Typically we get a couple calls a year that are a result of people not clearing away their pipes or their vents from their houses,” Klein said. “Headaches, sickness and nausea are the first typical signs that happen, but in extreme cases, it could end in death.”

Gas meters can pose a similar danger if covered in snow or ice.

A gas meter is covered in snow Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Woodbury. (KSTP)

“The gas would not be able to vent on your meter. You might not see it blowing out, but you can hear it sometimes or smell a little bit of gas coming off there, so that’s just as important,” Klein said.

Officials also ask residents to be a “hydrant hero” by clearing the snow around fire hydrants close to their homes.

“Otherwise, our crews, before they can hook up to it and get water onto a fire, they have to dig out a fire hydrant, so that’s a big deal. In a matter of minutes, a fire can double in size,” Klein said.

Klein said his department also gets multiple calls about people slipping and falling in weather like this, so he recommends sprinkling salt or sand on the driveway after shoveling.