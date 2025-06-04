DHS's day care fine scrutinized by family whose infant was abused there

An investigative report into day care abuse highlights the maltreatment and how long staff were aware of the abuse before law enforcement became involved, as well as a fine from a state agency, which has a family furious.

That agency is the Department of Human Services — the family’s then-five-month-old was a victim of the abuse that stretched many months last year.

“My first thoughts were, I took two breaks because I got violently ill reading,” Susanne Dickison, whose granddaughter was that five-month-old, said of the report.

“They knew that these kids were being harmed, and they did nothing,” Dickison said.

The report also reveals how much staff knew that abuse was happening.

It describes verbal and physical abuse, outlining that one employee “grabbed children’s legs on the changing table and “smashed them down,” and was “very violent.” It goes on to say a supervisor was told about that same employee being “aggressive” with the children and “squeezing” them.

But that supervisor, when questioned by investigators, said it did not “dawn” on him/her that “something was wrong.”

Employees Elizabeth Wiemerslage and Chole Johnson were both arrested — Wiemerslage was convicted and is serving a 90-day sentence and Johnson’s case is still working through the courts.

And now we’ve learned the day care center was fined $200 for “failure to report maltreatment.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ request for an interview with DHS was denied — and as of the airing of this report, the state agency had not responded to specific questions about the fining process. However, they did send the following statement.

​”The state’s investigation determined that two staff were responsible for recurring and serious maltreatment of children in their care. Their actions – which occurred with multiple children over multiple dates – were appalling. As a result, they will be barred from working in any child care setting or other program that requires a DHS background check.”

“It’s a joke, a $200 fine,” Dickison said. “It should be per child per incident. That’s the way it should be. This. This is a joke, and I don’t believe that Minnesota would be that way.”

Dickison’s daughter, Janice DaGonda — whose child was abused — is just as angry but hopes that by speaking out and sharing their story, it will help others.

“I just want awareness and safety for children, that way families don’t have to go through what we went through and potentially worse,” DaGonda said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS did reach the Small World Learning Center by phone — it said no management that worked there during the abuse works there now. They did not return a call to answer our request for an interview.