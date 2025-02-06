DHS taking steps to establish Safe Recovery Sites in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is working to roll out Safe Recovery Sites in an effort to address the state’s opioid crisis. Proponents hope it could provide vital support for people struggling with substance use.

The Legislature passed a law in 2023 that provides $14.6 million in 2024 and $3 million each year after for DHS to create grants for organizations to establish Safe Recovery Sites.

Under the law, sites can include safer use spaces, sterile syringe exchanges, Narcan kits, fentanyl, and other drug checking, among other elements.

Last January, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported DHS is holding off on implementing the safer use spaces element, for now.

A request for proposals for organizations interested in establishing Safe Recovery Sites focused on the other harm reduction elements is now expected in the coming weeks, according to Behavioral Health Administration Assistant Commissioner Teresa Steinmetz.

She explained DHS has focused on extensive community engagement over the last year to develop the RFP, including a visit to New York City to meet with OnPoint, which operates an overdose prevention site, and VOCAL NYC, which runs a local syringe service program.

“The department’s research continued with a visit to Rhode Island in spring 2024, where staff met with the Office of Health and Human Services to discuss their Overdose Prevention Center RFP process,” said Steinmetz in an email. “They also consulted with Weber/Renew, the organization contracted to operate Rhode Island’s OPC.”

Thirteen syringe service programs across Minnesota were also consulted, and the DHS conducted outreach with the White Earth, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, and Mille Lacs, and Lower Sioux tribes.

There are about two dozen syringe service programs operating across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

“I think that Minnesota is at the forefront of providing these kinds of services,” said Jay Orne with The Aliveness Project. “Just like we were at the forefront of providing treatment.”

He provides access to health services and clean supplies to those who use drugs through his work managing the organization’s HIV and harm reduction programs.

Orne helped launch The Aliveness Project’s mobile van, which provides HIV testing, clean supplies for drug use, and other essentials, including food and coats.

“It’s not just that we give folks the tools in order to use safer, we also build really trusting relationships with folks,” he said. “When they’re wanting to stop using, we’re able to connect them with treatment.”

Minnesota has been experiencing an increase in HIV in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, as well as the Duluth area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

“The fact of the matter is people are going to continue using whether we’re there or not,” said Orne. “We have a choice to make whether we’re going to help people use in an unsafe way or we’re going to help them use in a safe way. This is really a public health thing.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Services will continue to do community engagement after the RFP’s release and award process, said Steinmetz. She added, “In the coming months, DHS plans to continue engagement with local officials, law enforcement, and other communities as we roll out this important program.”