DHS questions portion of KSTP reporting on child care assistance program

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ reporting is renewing debate at the State Capitol on oversight of the $400 million state Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

At a Minnesota House committee meeting on Monday of the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, Minnesota Department of Human Services Interim Commissioner Shireen Gandhi questioned the location of a child day care center 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on concerning oversight of the CCAP.

Over the past several weeks, KSTP reported there are some daycare centers receiving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through CCAP, despite having dozens of serious safety violations over the course of several years.

RELATED: Minnesota lawmakers call for hearing, investigation into Child Care Assistance Program

One of those daycare centers, the Minnesota Child Care Center at 312 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, had 36 violations over two years but still received millions in CCAP funding.

During the Monday House committee meeting, Interim DHS Commissioner Gandhi told lawmakers that 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS might have visited the wrong site for Minnesota Child Care Center.

“We’ve also talked with the reporter about the proper location and door to use to get to the center,” said Gandhi. “And I know our licensers have made unannounced visits to those centers that he’s talked about, and there were children present.”

A follow-up email from DHS confirmed the address was 312 West Lake Street and indicated the entrance to the building was at that specific address.

On Tuesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS went back to the location given by DHS and, again, found the same door labeled Minnesota Child Care Center.