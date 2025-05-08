DHS committed to developing safe injection sites in Minnesota despite holding off for now

Safe injection sites

The Minnesota Department of Human Services is accepting proposals from groups that want to operate safe recovery sites. The request for proposals closes this month, and grantees are expected to be awarded later this summer.

“This is a best practice in all states and very excited to be able implement it in Minnesota,” said Teresa Steinmetz, assistant commissioner of the Behavioral Health Administration. “Everyone deserves safety and wellness and the chance towards recovery and you should be meeting people where they’re at.”

DHS hopes to see four to six safe recovery sites open based on the funding available, which Steinmetz called a good starting point despite an initial goal of 15 sites. The contracts will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 3026, with the potential for four years of renewals.

A law passed in 2023 describes these as sites that provide services such as sterile syringe exchanges, Narcan kits, and education and referral services.

It also calls for safe injection sites, where individuals use drugs in the presence of a medical professional who can intervene in the case of an overdose. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported in January 2024 that the state decided to hold off on this aspect of safe recovery sites.

“There is a lot of work to do when it comes to safe injection sites and moving in that direction within every state,” said Steinmetz. “Minnesota is still very dedicated to moving in that direction, but there is still a lot of work to be done at a federal, state, and local level to roll this out in a planful way.”

She explained that community engagement is part of that work.

“We want to make sure we’re doing it right,” said Steinmetz. “And, again, partner with the federal and state levels to make sure the safeguards and assurances are in place when we roll it out.”

She added, “At the federal level, there’s still not a dedication to the fact that these are legal and there needs to be safeguards in place for the medical staff on site, for the medical staff on site, for individuals on site.”

Steinmetz said more work is needed at the Legislature to allow for safe use injection sites, beyond the 2023 law.

Minnesota was only the second state to authorize safe injection spaces when the legislation was passed two years ago, following Rhode Island. New York City opened the first government-approved site four years ago.

“We will get there and we are dedicated to getting there,” she said. “It is hard to predict the timeline of when that will actually occur.”