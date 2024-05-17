DFL leader gives update on legislative session

A DFL leader met to discuss progress on the legislative session at the Capitol on Friday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy answered questions and provided an update on the legislative session, which finishes up Monday morning.

Murphy said she expects the session to finish up Sunday night after expressing pride in the work done within the DFL caucus this session, saying, “When I look at the list of things that we’ve already accomplished and the list of things we’re going to accomplish this weekend, I couldn’t tell you how proud I am of the work we have done in our DFL caucus.”

Murphy added that the conference committees are nearly all closed up, and the rest will be finished this weekend.

