Developer looks to turn former Burnsville garbage dump into sports complex

A developer wants to turn a former garbage dump in Burnsville into a sports complex.

The proposed $45 million project along Interstate 35W and the Minnesota River would be called “Big Hits at the Gateway” with a three-story golf driving range, restaurant and pickleball complex with outdoor and indoor courts.

The project has raised environmental concerns with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Developer Michael McGowan tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the state is worried pollutants left in the ground could contaminate drinking water. McGowan says he’s hired four engineering firms who say otherwise.

“Even using data the state has provided, all believe this is a buildable site and no different than many other brownfield sites that have been developed in the Twin Cities,” McGowan said. “This is a terrific opportunity for the city of Burnsville and south metro area.”

If all goes according to plan, McGowan hopes to break ground on the project next spring.