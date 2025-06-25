Details slowly emerge as Hortmans to lie in state at Capitol

Only 19 Minnesotans have previously been accorded the honor to lie in state at the State Capitol. On Friday, the late House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will join the list.

Few details have been released so far. We do know the public will be invited to pay respects to the Hortmans and their Golden Retriever, Gilbert, on Friday between noon and 5 p.m.

All three were shot to death in their home early on June 14.

There will be no formal program or speakers at the event. The public will be allowed to walk by the caskets of Melissa and Mark Hortman as they lie in state in the center of the Capitol Rotunda.

Parking is always difficult at the Capitol when big crowds are expected, so the Department of Public Safety urges people to use public transit if possible. There is a light rail station a short walk from the Capitol on University Avenue.

It’s difficult to say how many people will show up. When former Vice President and U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey lay in state in January of 1978, about 40,000 people showed up.

In 1936, when former Gov. Floyd B. Olson died during his third term in office, an estimated 250,000 people passed by his casket in the rotunda.

The Department of Public Safety and governor’s office will release more details on Thursday.