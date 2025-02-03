Despite setbacks, ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ to go on as planned on Monday

Despite a couple of setbacks, an annual advocacy day for hundreds of Black business owners will go on as planned on Monday at the Minnesota Capitol, according to the organizer who credits her faith and support from across the country.

“I have been redirected and pivoted about 50-11 times,” said event organizer and entrepreneur Sheletta Brundidge of media and production company ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.

Monday marks the third annual “Black Entrepreneurs Day” for Brundidge, and she said this year has been a unique challenge.

“The DFL still has a stalemate. There are no Democrats in the House for the entrepreneurs to meet with,” she began.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first reported in January, the vast majority of those planning to attend the Feb. 3 event live in DFL districts, according to Brundidge. Talking to her again on Sunday, the day before the event, it seemed even less likely the House lawmakers who represent them would be there as party negotiations over DFL members return to the Capitol have seemingly stalled.

DFL House members have said they would be available to constituents on Monday, but not at the Capitol unless a deal is reached with House Republicans.

That in-person availability during the planned event at the Capitol was a sticking point for business owners planning to attend.

“We put them in office, so I do expect them to hear me out,” Lutunji Abram of Minneapolis bakery Lutunji’s Palate said on Jan. 21.

“And so, it’s very important that we meet in person so they can hear directly from us our concerns.”

“So for two weeks, I was at the Capitol,” Brundidge said in an updated interview on Sunday, “…making calls, sending out emails, trying to get Republican House members to meet people outside of their districts, as well as Senate members to meet outside of their districts.”

“Everybody told me, ‘Yes,'” she said, now a day out from the event. “Every single business owner is going to have time to talk to a legislator.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also confirmed on Sunday that U.S. Representative Betty McCollum would be among Washington, D.C., delegates from Minnesota who have since decided to make the trip to attend.

“So, this is the first time, because I never had a reason to reach out to them,” Brundidge said. “I never had a reason to say, ‘Hey, can you guys come? I got business owners coming from your district. Their representative on the state level is not available. They need somebody to talk to. Can you help?’ So they’re flying in from Washington.”

Then, Brundidge hit another snag in the last week. She returned a donation from Amazon after the company announced a halt to some DEI programs. That decision left her with a $10,000 funding gap.

“You know, it takes $25,000 to put this event on,” she said.

“So I had to call Amazon… and say, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna be able to take your money, your executives are not gonna be able to speak in my event. And thanks, but no thanks to the volunteers.”

Pivoting again, Brudidge called in support from friends, some of whom flew in to donate their time.

Between their volunteer efforts and several donations received from neighbors and strangers alike, Brundidge confirmed “Black Entrepreneurs Day” would go on as planned, including a $5,000 giveaway to a standout business owner.

“My job is to open the door and give them the access that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” Brundidge said.

“And so, I’m just glad and excited that I got enough faith to get through all of this, and to get to the finish line, and to be there with these business owners in the room where it’s all gonna happen.”

“Black Entrepreneurs Day” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minnesota Capitol on Monday.

Children are more than welcome, Brundidge noted.

Read the statement from Congresswoman Betty McCollum on her decision to attend:

“Black Entrepreneurs Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the innovative business owners who are creating jobs in our communities and growing Minnesota’s economy,” said Congresswoman Betty McCollum. “More importantly, it’s place where Black business owners can network with one another and speak directly to their elected officials about what they need from us to help them grow their businesses and reach their potential. That’s why I’m so excited to attend this year — I look forward to listening to Black business owners and finding avenues to support their work.”