Despite air quality warning, residents still have a “Grand Old Day” in St. Paul

While alerts said air quality was down, those in St. Paul had their spirits up Sunday at the Grand Old Day celebration.

With food, vendors, a 5K, and all other sorts of fun, eyes were focused on the streets instead of the sky — some even saying the weather was perfect.

“I’m not too worried about it. I’m just distracted by everything going on,” St. Paul resident Mia Robinson said. “We’re kind of just enjoying the weather. It’s like perfect today.”

That’s despite the air quality alert deeming the metro’s air to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Inspire and Flourish Founder Steffany Fleming said she felt the air’s effect after spending most of the day outside on Saturday.

“We were out yesterday for about seven hours outside, and even my eyes were hurting this morning,” Fleming said. “So yeah, it was, it was a little tough.”

Still, Fleming remained outside on Sunday, like many, to have a grand old time.

“We’re just gonna keep going and do what we can do.”

The Grand Old Say celebration lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday; details can be found ONLINE.