Derrick Thompson convicted on all counts in crash that killed 5 women in Minneapolis

Cries of relief rang out in the courtroom Friday as guilty verdict after guilty verdict came in against Derrick Thompson in connection with a crash that killed five women in June of 2023 in Minneapolis.

Jurors began deliberating at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and from around 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday. In total, they deliberated nearly eight hours.

Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam all died in the crash.

Thompson was convicted on the following counts:

Count 1: Third-degree murder for the death of Sahra Gesaade – GUILTY

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the families of the victims held a news conference following the guilty verdicts, which can be viewed below.

Following the reading of the verdicts, loved ones in the courtroom could be seen hugging and thanking the prosecutors for their work on the case.

“All five mothers[…]and five fathers, we feel relief right now,” said Fadumo Warsame, the mother of Sahra Gesaade, at the news conference. “We feel like it’s off our shoulders — the heaviness.”

“[Thompson] still can call his mom and his dad from jail and tell them he loves them, but our daughters will never be able to call us,” she added. “They will never say ‘I love you.’ We will never see them, their laughter. We are never going to see their wedding. We are never going to see our grandchildren.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was in the courtroom as verdicts were read and didn’t see any reaction from Thompson. We also asked his attorney, Tyler Bliss, if he had any comment on the verdicts, but he declined to speak.

At the news conference, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office will be seeking an aggravated sentence to “hold Mr. Thompson accountable and ensure he can’t hurt anyone else in our community.”

She referenced a previous crash in which Thompson hit and severely injured a pedestrian while fleeing law enforcement.

“Instead of learning from that tragedy and the trail of devastation that he has left in his wake, Mr. Thompson chose to drive at speeds upwards of 100 mph with a Glock handgun and a large amount of drugs in his vehicle,” Moriarty said. “He chose to speed off the highway and blow through a red light with devastating consequences for those in his path. And he then chose to run from the scene without checking on any of the people he left behind.”

Thompson had already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

“Mr. Thompson has now forced these families to go through not one, but two trials after having been convicted once on really the same defense,” said Jeff Storms, an attorney for the families, at the news conference. “He then stood in front of a new set of jurors and forced these families to watch even more painful evidence of their loved ones.”

“The families pray that Mr. Thompson will ultimately get every single day he could possibly get,” he added.

Juror #9, Lucas Sundelius, met with reporters outside the courthouse and discussed the jury’s decision to convict Thompson on all counts. You can watch in the video player below:

