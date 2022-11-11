Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Day event returns to in-person celebration

Kelsey Christensen KSTP

Veterans Day is a time to honor and thank all those who have served in the U.S. military.

Friday, the State Department of Veterans Affairs held its celebration in person for the first time since 2019.

Everyone seemed happy to be back together in the same room after a two-year hiatus, and there was a big turnout.

About 200 people showed up for the program and the free breakfast beforehand.

Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials were also there to give thanks to veterans, of which about 300,000 call Minnesota home.

Veterans Day began in 1919 as the first anniversary of the end of World War I, and while the day is all about honoring and celebrating veterans, Minnesota veterans say it’s also a reminder there’s still a lot of work to be done to protect veterans such as housing, medical benefits and suicide prevention.

RELATED: Mental health a battle at home for veterans returning from deployment

“We want to make sure that the veterans keep getting the benefits they deserve and if there’s nobody there lobbying the legislatures, sometimes it’s the low-lying fruit, hanging fruit, and the budget people kind of cut that first (out of) things they want to do on the budget. So, we’re there to make sure the veterans’ budgets are protected, we’re looking for new members to keep that fight going,” said Mick Aguirre, Chair of the Commanders’ Task Force.

If you, a family member or a friend served in the armed forces, CLICK HERE to send in a photo to be featured on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. A gallery can be found below.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Veterans Day events happening in the metro area.

  • inbound6790613549990216634
    Navy veteran, Credit: Sandy
  • inbound4204494447064257294
    Credit: Laura Cloose
  • inbound3667500534598923334
    Submitted by Laura Cloose.
  • AE87D864-6459-4D74-B830-DD2D6DD53F11
    WWII Veteran, Gene Lock. Credit: Dianne
  • 3E1199F1-EF6A-4847-B060-197BDB5F5C28
    Jeff Larsen of Ramsey. Credit: Andrea Larson
  • 8BFB81A8-1925-45B2-B9B5-66E5ACE15EFF
    Credit: Danika
  • inbound1562339745195735403
    Sarah Tourville's nephew, a Marine.
  • C2BD3A57-9F9E-4FC3-B55C-E56410964CCF
    Credit: Carla Arcand, Mother in the Army.
  • 809D0A7B-554C-4956-914F-3E33762E06DB
    Credit: Carla Arcand. Carla's father in the Navy.
  • Vet1
    Submitted by Tom Mortensen
  • inbound6641595886713511984
    Gregory Stage, Credit: Brett Rivard
  • inbound1267545225360773350
  • Don Sonnenfeld from Donnette Sonnenfeld
    Don Sonnenfeld Credit: Donnette Sonnenfeld
  • Maciazka Brothers from Chris Kline
    Maciazka Brothers Credit: Chris Kline
  • Garland Bullivant from Char Bullivant
    Garland Bullivant Credit: Char Bullivant
  • George LaBorde Sr from Kristina Lynn Thorsett
    George LaBorde Sr Credit: Kristina Lynn Thorsett
  • William Nolan from Nancy Todd
    William Nolan Credit: Nancy Todd