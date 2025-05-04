Department of Justice launches investigation into Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice(DOJ) over its new policy to consider race when making plea agreements.

The U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, announced that they would be launching the investigation on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night.

This week we @TheJusticeDept @CivilRights opened a racial discrimination pattern and practice investigation into Hennepin County, Minnesota’s recently announced policy of taking race into consideration in plea offers. More to come. pic.twitter.com/VLn1998Obl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 4, 2025

According to the letter shared by Dhillon, the investigation will focus on whether or not the attorney’s office engages in “illegal consideration of race in its prosecutorial decision-making.”

The policy adopted last week by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office instructs prosecutors to weigh a defendant’s race and age when negotiating plea deals.

When speaking to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty defended the plan, saying the policy is an attempt to address racial disparities.

“I campaigned on addressing racial disparities in the system,” said Moriarty. “This is part of that attempt to have our prosecutors take a look at their potential unconscious bias.”

Part of the memo mentions that a prosecutor’s “… proposed resolutions should consider the person charged as a whole person, including their racial identity and age.”

David Schultz, Hamline University professor of political science and legal studies, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the policy raises lots of questions, and was doubtful the policy could survive a legal challenge.

“Using the criminal justice system as a way of trying to correct those racial disparities by saying we are going to consider race in our prosecution, or plea-bargaining decisions, raises a lot of problems,” Schultz said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for comment. We will provide an update once it is delivered.