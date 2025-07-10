Department of Justice investigating DHS over diversity hiring policy

The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the Minnesota Department of Human Services over its diversity hiring policy.

In a letter to Attorney General Keith Ellison and DHS Temporary Commissioner Shireen Ghandi, the DOJ says it wants to investigate whether DHS and the state of Minnesota are “engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race and sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964…”

The DOJ said it has reason to believe that DHS is unlawfully engaging in discrimination based on race and sex due to the adoption and implementation of its “hiring justification” policy.

According to the policy, “Hiring supervisors must provide a hiring justification when seeking to hire a non-underrepresented candidate when hiring for a vacancy in a job category with underrepresentation.” The purpose of the policy is to “ensure DHS meets affirmative action responsibilities to comply with state statutes and must increase the diversity of its workforce to reflect and effectively serve its client base.”

In response to the investigation, DHS said:

“The Minnesota Department of Human Services follows all state and federal hiring laws. Justification of non-affirmative action hires for some vacancies has been required by state law since 1987. Minnesota Statutes, section 43A.191 states, “An agency that does not meet its hiring goals must justify its nonaffirmative action hires in competitive appointments and noncompetitive appointments…”

You can read the full letter of investigation below: