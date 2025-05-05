Department of Education to resume collection of defaulted student loans on Monday

Starting Monday, the Department of Education will re-start their collection of student loans as President Donald Trump rolls back many Biden administration policies, including loan forgiveness.

A student loan becomes delinquent when a borrower doesn’t make a payment 90 days after its due date. If you continue to be delinquent on your loan for 270 days — or roughly nine months — then your loan goes into default.

Millions of borrowers who haven’t paid their loans in several months could start seeing things such as tax refunds be withheld, wages be garnished and see an impact to their credit scores.

A lower credit score means you’re going to have a harder time buying big ticket items such as a house or vehicle, and that’s because banks are now going to see you as more of a liability and either slap you with higher interest rates or deny you a loan. A delinquency stays on your credit report for seven years.

The New York Federal Reserve found in a recent study that student loan delinquency causes credit scores to lose on average between 87 and 171 points.

Federal officials say student debt sits at around $1.6 trillion, and of the nearly 43 million people who owe money, only a little more than a third of them have made regular payments.

Now, officials are urging if you haven’t been repaying your loans, that now is the time to do so. They’re telling borrowers to contact the Default Resolution Group to either make a payment or enroll in a repayment plan.

If that’s something you need to do, the documents you’ll need to show and where to schedule those payments can be found HERE and HERE.

To review income-driven repayment plan options, you can check the loan simulator at studentaid.gov.

RELATED: Student loans in default will be sent for collection. Here’s what to know for borrowers I Student loans in default to be referred to debt collection, Education Department says

The Associated Press contributed to this story.