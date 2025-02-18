Delta: 19 out of 21 passengers injured in crash at Toronto airport released from hospital

Delta Airlines announced Tuesday morning the number of people injured during a crash involving an aircraft that flew out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday has increased to 21, up from 18 initially reported the day before.

According to the airline, out of those 21 injured passengers on flight DL4819 – operated through Endeavor Air – 19 have been released from the hospital. There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims who were still hospitalized.

The airline says Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport; however, two Delta flights are operating with larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity.

The airline says its incident response team arrived at the airport on Monday evening. Members of Endeavor Air’s leadership team are also in Toronto.

In addition, there is a waiver for customers traveling to Toronto’s airport from Feb. 17-20, and the ticket must be reissued on or before Feb. 23. CLICK HERE for additional information about the waiver. If the flight happens after that date, a fare difference may be added.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT, where Deborah Flint – the Toronto Pearson President and CEO – is expected to speak.

