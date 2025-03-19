Deliberations underway for Feeding Our Future trial

Deliberations are now underway in the Feeding Our Future trial of founder Aimee Bock and her co-defendant, Salim Said, the co-owner of Safari restaurant.

Jurors were given instructions late Tuesday afternoon and returned to the courthouse to begin deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday after six weeks of testimony.

Bock and Said are accused of conspiring to steal $250 million of taxpayer money from the child nutrition program. If found guilty, they face decades in prison.

