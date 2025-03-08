Defense attorney seeks dismissal of murder case citing 'smear campaign'

The defense attorney in a high-profile murder case is requesting for the case against her client to be thrown out.

In the motion to dismiss, Sarah Gad is claiming a “smear campaign” against herself and her client that she explained in court documents would only lead to an unfair trial.



According to the motion filed, she’s claiming media publicity before the trial and “apparent government bias” have tainted the jury pool and undermined her client’s right to a fair trial.

Gad is representing Lyndon Wiggins, who was convicted in 2022 of first-degree murder and kidnapping of 28-year-old realtor Monique Baugh, but the Supreme Court overturned those convictions, sending his case back to district court.

Gad was at the center of a drug smuggling case in February.

According to the search warrant application, authorities searched Gad’s home after suspecting she was smuggling drugs into the Hennepin County Jail for Wiggins.



Investigators said in the warrant the papers that Gad appeared to have brought into the jail and gave to inmates later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.



Authorities conducted a trash pull at Gad’s address and found bottles testing positive for traces of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, the warrant said.



Gad denied those allegations, calling them “defamatory.” She said in a statement the bottles were pulled from shared garbage bins accessible by anyone.

In the motion to dismiss, Gad called those accusations “unsupported” and believes they were aimed at discrediting her integrity and advocacy.

The court documents claim prosecutors have made disparaging remarks about Wiggins and Hennepin County manipulated the public perception and the presumption of innocence. She wrote in the documents, “to preserve the integrity of these proceedings, dismissal is essential.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS got in touch with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, who said they have not received any cases related to Sarah Gad. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Gad for comment but has not heard back yet as of Friday.



Read the full motion to dismiss below: