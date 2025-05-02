Death toll from Tuesday shooting in Minneapolis rises to 4, suspect expected in court Friday

Minneapolis police say another person has died after a shooting in the city earlier this week, bringing the death toll to the singular shooting incident to four.

Police made the announcement during the overnight hours on Friday morning. He was identified as a 28-year-old man, who died at an area hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police learned of the man’s death shortly after officers arrested a man identified as 34-year-old James Duane Ortley. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, he was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of South 4th Street by members of an FBI SWAT team and the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held on probable cause murder and has a court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Records show Ortley has several prior felony convictions.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the people responsible for the shootings to come forward. You can email police by clicking HERE or call 612-673-5845. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking HERE.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Man tied to shooting that left 3 dead in Minneapolis is arrested, police say I MPD: 5 shootings kill 5 people, injure 5 others across the city Wednesday