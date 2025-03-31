Death investigation underway in Eveleth
Officials are investigating a death in Eveleth on Sunday.
Eveleth police say they were called to the 1000 block of A Avenue around 7 a.m. for a welfare check.
At the scene, law enforcement found a person dead.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is assisting Eveleth police in the investigation.
There is not believed to be a danger to the public at this time.
The identity of the person found dead will be released at a later date, police said.