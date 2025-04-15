Deadline is here for filing taxes, extensions

Tax Day is here – and you’ll have until midnight Tuesday night to file your taxes, or to ask for an extension.

One study found that a third of Americans put off filing their taxes. If you file an extension on Tuesday, you don’t have to give a reason for why you’re filing that extension.

Some Americans are expecting a refund, while others anticipate owing money.

If you’re among those expecting to pay in, you’ll have to pay the government an estimate of what you owe by Tuesday. Keep in mind it’s better to file and pay something versus knowing you ow but doing nothing.

You can submit a payment to the IRS by CLICKING HERE. There’s also a payment plan you can use to pay off your balance by CLICKING HERE.

If you’re expecting a refund this year, use the “Where’s My Refund” tool found by CLICKING HERE, or on the IRS 2 Go app, to check the status.

If you realize you forgot to report income after you file, if you missed a deduction, or made another type of error, you’ll want to submit an amended return. You can check the status of an amended return by CLICKING HERE.

“Amended returns are really easy to do if you’re filing electronically. Your software should have that built in for you. If not, if you’re working with a tax professional, they can also fill that out for you,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS.

The Trump administration began laying off more than 6,000 IRS employees in February, causing concerns about delays. So far, there haven’t been reports of major delays on returns already filed. The administration has said the workforce changes won’t affect staff directly working to process tax returns.

