Days from Police Week, group supporting officers’ travel to D.C. short of fundraising goal

Days away from Police Week at the nation’s capital, a group working to support as many loved ones and former fellow colleagues as possible with their trip east is short of their goal.

“There’s some years in Minnesota where we don’t add anybody, [and] we cherish those years,” Kevin Rofidal, with the Minnesota State Fraternal Order of Police (MNFOP), said.

Following Burnsville firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth being memorialized in Maryland last weekend during the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, five other Minnesota first responders will receive the honor at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

“For every name on that wall is a story of heartbreak, but it’s also story of triumph and courage,” Rofidal said.

Rofidal adds they’re about $15,000 short of their $75,000 goal, while not reaching it won’t stop anyone from going, it will prevent them from financially supporting more of the expenses of the trip.

“We have roughly 167 in our group going,” Deputy Chief Matt Smith, with the Burnsville Police Department, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“You don’t ever really think it’s going to happen to you or your agency,” Deputy Chief Smith said. “It hits you when you see this plaque and they talk about how this name will be there forever,” he added about the national memorials.

He and the department are very grateful for the support, mentioning the Burnsville Police & Fire Foundation has been pivotal as well.

Smith also says the trip to D.C. will help continue the healing the department has done — much of which has already happened thanks to community support and the department’s focus on mental health.

“Our focus has really been on taking care of each other, taking care of the families, and remembering the guys and making sure that nobody forgets them and telling their stories,” Smith said.

