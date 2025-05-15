Days ahead of deadline, Walz and state leaders to announce budget targets

Minnesota political leaders are expected to speak Thursday morning on their budget targets, just days before the legislative session ends.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, he, as well as Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman will announce their bipartisan budget targets.

If a final budget agreement isn’t reached by the May 19 session deadline, layoff notices and other government shutdown preparations could start. Those would begin if an agreement and budget bills aren’t passed by June 1.

If an agreement isn’t reached by June 30, state funding for any programs not passed into law would stop on July 1, when parts of the state government could shut down.

