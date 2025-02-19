City council member, who owns day care under investigation, receives support and calls to resign

A day care owner, in the midst of an investigation after a child tested positive for methamphetamines after going home from the day care, received a strong showing of support at a city council meeting where she sits as a council member.

She also had an even number of people sharing concerns, with some calling for her to resign.

The council member in question is South St. Paul’s Pam Bakken, whose name is on the license for a in-home daycare under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department to avoid a conflict of interest.

Earlier this month, Dakota County Social Services said its investigation had determined “maltreatment” occurred in that day care.

It comes two months after the license for that in-home facility was suspended by the state — citing an imminent risk of harm.”

Tuesday was the first time people could address Bakken publicly at South St. Paul’s city council meeting. Support for and against was split.

“How can we trust you to make good decisions, to exercise good judgment in the things facing our city, when you can’t [manage] what goes on in your home,” Molly Fehrman, who lives in South St. Paul, said during the meeting’s citizens’ comment period.

“You had a moral and ethical obligation to inform me and other families of the environment our children were in in a daily basis, you failed, shame on you,” Greg Mills, whose children went to Bakken’s day care, said.

Many in support pointed out there’s still an active investigation and people should not make assumptions.

“I feel strongly she deserves due process, and it is grossly premature to pass judgment now,” Nicole Delino Jansen, also of South St. Paul, said at the meeting.

“It’s sad, and I just want to know this because I just can’t believe how angry you people are,” Jeff Warner, who spoke in support of Bakken and her family, said, adding, “[All] I can say is this family is one of the most outstanding families I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Lakeville Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing.

The three-year-old who ingested the meth is going to be OK, but there are still questions surrounding who is responsible and who was at the day care that day.

Bakken told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS after the council meeting that she did not have a comment for our coverage.

No charges have been filed and no arrests in the incident have been made at this time.