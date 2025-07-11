Date set for special election to fill vacant House seat caused by assassination of Melissa Hortman

Voters now know when they’ll head to the polls to cast their ballots in a special election to fill a seat left vacant following the assassination of Melissa Hortman last month.

Late Friday morning, Gov. Tim Walz announced the election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16 for House District 34B, which represents parts of Anoka and Hennepin Counties. The full proclamation can be found below.

If needed, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Park City Councilor Christian Eriksen announced his candidacy for the seat, adding he will be seeking the DFL endorsement.

RELATED: Brooklyn Park City Council member announces run for Melissa Hortman’s vacant House seat

Candidates have between Tuesday, July 15-22 to file any necessary paperwork with the Secretary of State or county auditors.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were assassinated on June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. The alleged shooter, Vance Boelter, is charged with their murders in state and federal court.