Dash cam video shows Ramsey County Deputy pursuing, safely arresting 2 suspects

In late April, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Lydon saw a BMW SUV racing at a high speed through North Oaks, and the pursuit was on with lights and sirens.

“I saw a little poof come from the rear of the car and off he went,” said Lydon. “His tires are screeching, mine are screeching, I can smell his brakes, I can smell my brakes as we’re coming through here.”

Lydon, facing winding roads and more people out enjoying the day outside, had a decision to make.

“Some people had to jump from the roadway into the ditch and into the grass to get away from him, yeah, it was scary for everybody that was out that day,” said Lydon. “As I started seeing more and more pedestrians out and people working in the yard, it was evident the chase was no longer safe to continue.”

The high-speed chase ended, but the pursuit continued with citizens pointing out where the suspect traveled. With that help, Lydon found the vehicle in a driveway and made a safe arrest without anyone injured.

He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the help from the residents was invaluable.

“Absolutely, I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Lydon.

The driver was charged with a felony for fleeing a law enforcement officer.