Danny Coulombe to 15-day injured list, big loss for Twins bullpen

The Minnesota Twins have announced that Danny Coulombe, who has pitched 16.2 scoreless innings this season, has been placed on the injured list.

Amid a 13-game win streak, widely credited to the Twins’ pitching abilities, the Minnesota Twins have been forced to make a change to their bullpen after Coulombe suffered a left-forearm extensor strain and been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Coulombe made 19 appearances for the Twins this season, pitching 16.2 scoreless innings with eight hits allowed, two walks, 19 strikeouts and a .138 opponent batting average.

Replacing him will be right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul.

Matthews, who turns 25 Thursday, has made seven starts for the Saints this season, going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA, nine walks, 38 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP.

He will make the start Sunday afternoon against Milwaukee.

Also being called up Sunday is 26-year-old Outfielder Carson McCusker, also of Triple-A St. Paul.

This season, he has played in 38 games for the Saints, hitting .350 (48-for-137) with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBI, 23 runs scored and a .412 on-base percentage.

To make room for McCusker on the 40-man roster, the Twins are transferring infielder Luke Keaschall onto the 60-day injured list.