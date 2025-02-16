Dangerous cold this week: Tips to stay warm and safe

With a Forecast First Alert in place Monday and Tuesday for extreme cold, frostbite and hypothermia will be major concerns this week.

The city of Minneapolis recommends residents stay inside as much as possible — but if you have to venture outside, dress in layers and try to keep your clothes and shoes dry.

It’s also important to keep a winter survival kit in your car with flashlights, blankets and snacks.

The National Weather Service says if it’s -10 degrees with a -40 windchill, you could get frostbite within 10 minutes.

“That’s the red nose, the kind of numb or tingling sensation you might get on your cheeks or fingers if you’re outside for too long,” said Dr. Liz Plaezek of Children’s Minnesota. “That’s actually the first signs of frost injury or cold injury.”

A few of the most vulnerable groups during periods of extreme cold are newborns, senior citizens and the unhoused. Minneapolis Animal Care and Control wants people to keep their pets indoors as well — leaving them outside could result in citations, but even worse, your pet could get sick or die.

As far as your home, the city says to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from space heaters and to turn them off when you go to bed or leave the room. Don’t use your oven to heat a home.

It’s also important to make sure you have a working smoke detector.

