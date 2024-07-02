Dakota County Attorney says Burnsville police were justified in firing back during shooting that killed 3 first responders

Nearly five months after a shooting in Burnsville that killed three first responders, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office says officers were justified in firing their weapons back at Shannon Gooden.

Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Burnsville Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed while responding to a call about a sexual assault in February.

“After my review of the investigation, there is absolutely no doubt the officers were justified in using deadly force to protect themselves, other officers and first responders, and members of the public from death or great bodily harm,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.

Minnesota law requires an investigation anytime an officer fires their weapon, Kenna added. The lead agency for the investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), recently submitted its findings to the attorney’s office, which agreed the officers were justified in using force.

“All three men embodied the spirit of a public servant as they selflessly acted to protect seven children from the hands of Shannon Gooden,” said Keena.

