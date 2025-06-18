Crow Wing County is cleaning up after winds toppled hundreds of tree, damaged homes

The roar of chainsaws and other heavy equipment echoed across Crow Wing County neighborhoods Tuesday.

A noisy aftermath of a powerful storm system that toppled hundreds of trees, impaled roofs and set debris flying.



“It was just like they talk about the big loud roar that you always hear,“ said Merrifield resident Pat Glewwe. “We heard some bangs and obviously, things got hit.”

The storm blew through the area around 4:30 Monday afternoon, just about the time Glewwe and her husband Mike got a call from her sister in Maryland.



“She said, ‘There are tornadoes. Are you in the basement?’ I said, ‘Oh, we’re going down right now,’” Glewwe noted.

Their garage roof got ripped up by falling trees, but just a few streets over, it was much worse.

“I saw the cloud coming in, I hear it was very, very bad,” recalled Dave Mace, who was driving to his Merrifield home as the storm blew in. “Called (my wife) Angel and I was like, get the goats put away and get in the basement as soon as you can.”

She was okay, but the high winds sent the couple’s trailer flying from the driveway to a grassy area.

Every one of the Mace’s twenty chickens survived without a scratch.

But their house didn’t fare so well.

Winds clocked at between eighty and one hundred miles per hour snapped nearly all his trees in half, and some of them came crashing down onto the back of the house.

“Major damage to the back of the house, a partial tree going into our closet, into our office and bedroom area,” Mace says. “Got home and saw the devastation here, threw my truck in park, ran into the house, checked on the wife, made sure she was good. Very shaken up, but safe.”

Meanwhile, emergency crews have been scrambling to clear roads blocked off by hundreds of trees.

The storm hopped around the area just east of Merrifield.

“It was just kind of a constant storm, I wouldn’t say it moved faster or slower,” says Clayton Barg, the Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director. “It rolled through like most storms do.”

But he agreed the system chewed up the area, doing plenty of damage.

“It did, it did,” Barg notes. “A lot of trees snapped halfway up, trees in different directions.”

The National Weather Service says it’s sent out field teams to determine if those strong winds were from tornadoes.

Authorities say they don’t believe anyone was hurt.

Chris Smieja, meanwhile, says he’s lucky.

His backyard is choked with fallen timber, but his two-year-old house was untouched.

“It seems like every tree on the property fell. It didn’t hit the house, so that’s cool, “ he says. “I haven’t even counted them yet, but it’s a lot. This is going to take a while because it’s like a jungle right here.”