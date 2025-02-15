Crime spree victim speaks out after being shot in jaw in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis crime spree victim speaks out

Boyd Hansen says he’s lucky to be alive.

“I have a guardian angel, it’s all I have to say about that one,” he says quietly. “Somebody’s looking over me.”

Hansen, 54, spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday at Hennepin Healthcare, just days after he was shot in the face.

“I heard this really loud back coming off the alley,” he recalls. “You know, I saw some people, they reached up, looked up, and they shot right away.”

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hanson heard noises outside his south Minneapolis home and looked out a window.

Seconds later, a bullet ripped through that window, shattered Hansen’s jaw in three places and lodged in his collarbone.

Grabbing a paper towel to stem the bleeding, he called out to his girlfriend Denise that he had been shot.

The moment was captured on a Ring camera, which was released by Minneapolis police.

It shows three men breaking into a garage. One of them saw some movement and called out: “Somebody looking out the window.”

Then, a gunshot.

“I felt something, I’ve never been shot before, so it was completely new to me,” Hansen says. “But there was no pain at all, it happened so fast.”

The three suspects, meanwhile, drove off.

It was just the start, police say, of a two-hour crime spree in south Minneapolis, that included burglaries, shootings and a carjacking.

“This is brazen,” declared Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later in the day. “It is absolutely disregard for human life, as is every shooting that we have.”



Police are calling the investigation into the crime spree ‘open and active’ — so far, there have been no arrests.

Hansen says he’s seen the video and is still in shock by what’s happened.

“Callous. Complete callous. I mean, it’s just unbelievable,” he declared. “Get a life. I mean, what the hell were you thinking? Couldn’t you have just seen somebody and just let it go?”

The couple’s friend, Sunderta Kaur, is launching a crowd-funding effort to help with medical expenses. She hopes the suspects will be caught.

“It’s unfathomable to me that somebody would shoot him and just very brazen and callous,” Kaur says. “Somebody knows who these guys are and somebody’s going to talk. We’re going to catch them, and they’re going to be held accountable.”

At Hennepin Healthcare, Hansen, with his girlfriend Denise by his side, spent Friday prepping for jaw replacement surgery.

Denise told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the surgery went well and that he has bone missing, four metal plates and will need dental work.

Hansen says his priority is to heal.

He’ll have to have his jaw wired for between six to eight weeks but he could be released from the hospital as early as Saturday.

Hansen, meanwhile, hopes to eventually organize a neighborhood watch group in his area.



“I — we can’t live in fear, being in Minneapolis, you know, and we have to feel that we’re safe,” he says. “We have to feel that we can look out the window and not worry, you know, about you know, getting shot.”