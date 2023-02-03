Crews working to extinguish duplex fire in Bancroft neighborhood

Minneapolis firefighters are battling flames and extreme cold Friday morning in the city’s Bancroft neighborhood.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South for a residential duplex fire.

When crews arrived, they found fire showing on the second floor, and everyone was out of the building.

A second alarm was called for additional personnel and equipment, according to the department’s Twitter account.

Temperatures in the early morning hours were roughly 10 below zero. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 35 below zero, and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Hennepin County until 9 a.m. Friday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

Still have heavy fire that has vented through the roof. Crews have 3 lines laid protecting neighboring residential exposures. Fire crews have set up an aerial ladder water tower to put large amounts of water on the fire. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 3, 2023