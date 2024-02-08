Crews working to determine cause of overnight fire in St. Anthony Park neighborhood

The fire happened on Grantham Street and Buford Avenue.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an overnight fire in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul.

Members of the St. Paul Fire Department were called to the home, located along Buford Avenue and Grantham Street, around midnight Thursday morning.

At one point, there was crime scene tape around the area.

Firefighters could be seen knocking out at least two windows from the top floor of the home and focused a lot of their attention on a room near the back side of the home, as well as the front porch area.

Our news team did see a man in a robe speaking with investigators outside the home shortly after the call went out. That man was later loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

No word on his condition.

Crews say there is an ongoing investigation for the cause of the fire, but plan to provide more details sometime Thursday morning.

Check back for updates.