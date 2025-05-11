Crews fighting 200-acre wildfire in St. Louis County, several dozen residents evacuated

Multiple agencies are responding to a 200-acre wildfire in St. Louis County on Sunday that has caused several dozen residents to evacuate their homes.

Around 1:15 p.m., the St. Louis County 911 Center reported receiving several calls about a wildfire that was spreading quickly near the 2200 block of Highway 44 in Ault Township, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Callers told officials the fire was spreading in the northeast direction through the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said the fire affected “a number” of cabins and garages, although the extent of any damage has not yet been released.

As of 5 p.m., a spokesperson for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said the fire was around 200 acres.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as crews work to fight the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Agencies responding to the fire include the Brimson Fire Department, Pequaywan Township Fire Department, North Star Township Fire Department, Lakewood Township Fire Department, Normanna Township Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, St. Louis County Emergency Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

Due to high winds and low humidity, a red flag warning is in place until 10 p.m. Sunday for nearly all of Minnesota. Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions HERE.