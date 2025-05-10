Crews battling fire at abandoned ammunition processing facility near Shoreview

Crews are battling a fire at an abandoned ammunition processing facility near Shoreview.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the Lake Johanna Fire Department and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office on scene near County Road I and 35W.

A fire official on scene told KSTP that the land used to be an old federal ammunition processing facility and there are multiple abandoned buildings in the area.

