Credit card debt can be overwhelming, but there are options to help you dig out

If you’re struggling with credit card debt, you’re not alone.

Earlier this year, the American credit card balance set a record of more than $1.2 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The average credit card debt for a Minnesotan ranges between $5,100 and $7,900, according to multiple sources.

“It just can be overwhelming if you don’t chip away at it,” said Peter Eckerline, wealth management advisor and former managing director at Merrill Lynch.

Is credit card forgiveness a good option in this economy?

“Basically, you’re going to your creditors and saying, ‘Hey I want to settle with you for some amount less than what I owe,'” Eckerline said.

But Eckerline says there can be fees, expenses and taxes that show up on your credit score.

“That wouldn’t be my first choice, but obviously, if they would take away some of your debt, it’s certainly an option to look at,” Eckerline said.



Eckerline says debt consolidation is an option for all your credit cards.



“There’s companies that will put those all into one so you get one monthly payment, usually at a lower interest rate — which is the big advantage — and then it doesn’t feel quite as overwhelming,” Eckerline said.



With vacations, summer is often a time Americans lean on that credit card. A recent study from WalletHub shows 55% of people think about post-vacation credit card bills while still on vacation. But there are steps you can take right now to chip away at your debt.

“Come out with a budget, look at your expenses, a lot of people don’t know where their money is going,” Eckerline said.

Of course, everyone’s circumstances are different. The best thing you can do is speak with a financial advisor to establish a plan to address your debt.