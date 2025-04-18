Creating a field of dreams: Town of Hudson approves zoning for new sports complex

A decision this week in western Wisconsin could change the game for youth sports.

Plans for a large athletic complex in Hudson took a big step forward at a town board meeting.

The proposed site would include five lighted turf athletic fields along Highway 12, along with a concessions building and central plaza.

The Hudson Boosters bought 22 acres of land for this complex 15 years ago, but were never able to move the project forward because of a local zoning ordinance.

“There were severe zoning restrictions. You couldn’t play past dark, couldn’t have lights, couldn’t have amplified sound,” said David O’Brien, president of the Hudson Boosters.

This week, the Hudson Town Board voted in favor of an amendment that would create a new “youth-oriented recreation district” for this site, which would allow for a change in zoning.

Before the vote, about 50 people spoke during a public comment session, with the vast majority expressing support for the project and only three people voicing questions or concerns.

Scott Johnson, a father of three, believes the site would be critical for the future of youth sports in Hudson.

The area has no formal parks and recreation program for youth athletics, so families rely on various nonprofit programs at separate fields all over town.

Johnson said the scattered athletic facilities are a challenge for families with multiple kids.

But he also worries these local leagues are maxed out, with more interested athletes than there are places to play.

“We’re just out of room, and that’s the biggest thing going forward,” Johnson said. “The worst thing you can do with youth sports, in my opinion, is turn kids away.”

He believes the new complex would allow local sports teams to continue to grow in a way that is most functional for families.

“That would be great to have families come to one particular area,” added O’Brien. “This community not only needs but deserves that level of a facility.”

O’Brien said the $14 million complex would be the only one of its kind in the area.

The fields would be equipped with what is called “dark sky lighting,” which would alleviate some of the concerns over bright stadium lights in the community.

“The new technology with LED lighting is, no pun intended, night and day, from what we normally think of when you go to a ballpark, where you can see the lights from 20 miles away,” O’Brien explained. “Dark sky lighting is high-contrast, so you could be fully lit here and just a few feet away be in an unilluminated area.”

He believes this complex would be the first in the area with this kind of lighting.

The next step for the project is approval from the county, which O’Brien hopes will happen by the end of June.

He said the Hudson Boosters would then begin a capital fundraising campaign for the project in the hopes of opening the new athletic complex in about four years.

“I think it just sets us up for the future, and that’s the most important thing to me,” Johnson said.