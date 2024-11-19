Crash snarls traffic at interchange of southbound I-35E, I-694

Delays are being reported in Vadnais Heights after a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 website, the crash happened around 5:30 between County Road E and I-694, near the interchange with southbound I-35E.

Traffic management cameras in the area show multiple lanes of traffic moving over to the left shoulder.

As of this time, no word on what caused the crash, or how many people may have been injured. Check back for updates.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.