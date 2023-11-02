Crash in St. Paul leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

St. Paul police say one person is dead following a crash involving two cars Thursday afternoon in the city’s Como Park neighborhood.

The crash happened at the intersection of Maywood Street North and Orange Avenue West. A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured images of an SUV with front-end damage and a sedan with extensive damage to the right side.

An adult victim who was driving one of the cars was pronounced dead on scene, and a passenger in that car was brought to the hospital, police said. Two juveniles in the other car suffered minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.