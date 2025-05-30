I-94 closed at Lowry Tunnel for at least 4 hours after semi hits wall, spills load of ammunition

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 94 at the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says I-94 is closed in both directions due to what the agency is calling a serious crash. In addition, the agency says eastbound Interstate 394 is closed at eastbound I-94.

According to the State Patrol, troopers were called to the tunnel for a crash in the westbound lanes at 10:55 a.m. and found a semi – which was hauling ammunition – had hit the wall and then rolled over.

The damage and debris went into the eastbound lanes just outside the east end of the tunnel.

The driver is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers won’t be able to access lanes in either direction until everything is cleaned up and authorities have finished their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.