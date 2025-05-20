Crash blocking lanes of southbound I-35W in Minneapolis

A crash on southbound I-35W in Minneapolis is slowing traffic during the morning rush.

A traffic management camera for the highway at Johnson Street shows what appears to be an overturned semi blocking several lanes under the overpass.

Multiple first responder vehicles could be seen helping to block traffic around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday as authorities continued to investigate the crash.

Although traffic is able to get by on the right shoulder, anyone headed through that area should expect delays. Continue scrolling to find an interactive traffic map showing current conditions.

As of this publishing, no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for information and will update this article as details become available.