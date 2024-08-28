Crash at intersection affected by power outage in Como neighborhood leaves man dead

A man is dead after police say his van rolled over after being hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning at a St. Paul intersection where stop lights are currently out due to an ongoing power outage.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Lexington Parkway and Como Avenue for a two-vehicle crash shortly after 5:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a Dodge Journey as well as a Ford Transit van that had rolled over.

A man in his 90s, according to police, was injured inside the van and had to be removed. He was then taken to Regions Hospital, where he died later in the morning. His name hasn’t been released as of this publishing.

St. Paul police say their investigation shows the van was headed east on Como Avenue when it was hit by the northbound Journey on Lexington.

Police say the power outage affecting the stop and streetlights located at and near the intersection is due to the storm on Tuesday morning.