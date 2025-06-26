Court records: Suspect who fled courtroom previously ‘slipped out’ of handcuffs

Police are still on the lookout for a man who escaped from a Hennepin County courtroom moments after he was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday.

Jarel Valdez Martin is seen in a freeze frame from a surveillance camera running without a shirt, and investigators said he had no shoes on either. Both were torn off during a tussle with two Hennepin County deputies inside a courtroom on the 7th floor at the government center.

RELATED: Law enforcement asking for help to find man who escaped courtroom during sentencing

The investigators say Martin ran off to the stairwell after he learned his sentence in a case where he stole a gun and ammo – the latest in a long criminal history.

5 INVESTIGATES found another time when he was arrested last year, investigators said he “slipped out of one of his handcuffs” on the way to the police station. The charging documents indicate he did so to try to ingest drugs before entering the jail.

In this escape, the Hennepin County sheriff declined requests for an interview, but the department said Martin was not an in-custody defendant — meaning he brought himself to his court hearing.

But many questions remain about how he managed to escape a building filled with armed deputies and private security guards.

The government center has multiple security checkpoints and cameras at every turn.

5 INVESTIGATES found a similar escape happened back in 2014 when another suspect, again, escaped through a stairwell.

Then-sheriff Rich Stanec told reporters that the government center was “locked down” during that escape.

“There is a door at the lower level that is a fire exit door. You push the bar going out, but not coming in. We are not allowed to secure that,” he said at the time.

More than 10 years later, it appears it happened again.

Hennepin County said this escape is under investigation, but at the moment, it appears all procedures were followed.