Court records reveal plan to relocate animals still inside closed SeaQuest aquarium

One week after the sudden closure of SeaQuest in Roseville, a plan is forming to relocate hundreds of animals that remain inside the aquarium at the Rosedale Center shopping mall.

A court-appointed trustee is now working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to “safely and effectively” move most of the mammals, birds, reptiles and fish still housed at SeaQuest, according to a motion filed in Idaho bankruptcy court late last week.

SeaQuest Holdings filed for Chapter 11 protection in December following a yearlong investigation by 5 INVESTIGATES and ABC News.

The company that once operated nine interactive aquariums across the country now has just four locations still open for business.

“Any further delay in the rehoming of the [SeaQuest Roseville] Animals would only jeopardize their health and safety while increasing costs and liabilities of the Debtor’s estate,” argued trustee Matt McKinlay in his motion to the court.

McKinlay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the Minnesota Zoo confirmed to 5 INVESTIGATES that it was among the organizations contacted by the AZA to assist with relocating animals from SeaQuest Roseville.

“AZA is assisting in coordinating response efforts, with multiple AZA institutions and other agencies to ensure the animals’ well-being and safe, timely transport,” the Minnesota Zoo said in a statement. “As always, animal welfare remains a top priority in all aspects of the Minnesota Zoo’s operations. We are actively supporting AZA’s efforts as they assess the situation.”

The trustee overseeing SeaQuest also told the court that “necessary staff” have stayed on at the Roseville location while plans to find a new home for the animals are finalized.