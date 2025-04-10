Court blocks company from selling highlighter-shaped vapes in Minnesota

A Ramsey County judge issued an order this week banning a company that specializes in highlighter-shaped vape products from doing business in Minnesota.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued High Light Vape in January, accusing the company of peddling deceptive vape products geared toward underage consumers. Such a practice — particularly designing the vapes to mimic school supplies — violated state law, the filing states.

As part of a consent judgment filed on Monday, the Florida-based vape maker is barred from selling any products to Minnesota residents. Defying the order could result in a $50,000 fine.

“Businesses that look to sell dangerous and addictive e-cigarette products to Minnesota’s youth are on notice — don’t do it,” Ellison said in a statement. “I will not tolerate selling vaping products to appeal to young people in Minnesota. And I will continue to use the tools afforded to my Office to stop deception, consumer fraud, and other unlawful practices and prevent a generation of younger Minnesotans from becoming hooked on nicotine.”

This week’s judgment comes nearly two years after Minnesota won a $60.5 million settlement from e-cigarette maker Juul and tobacco giant Altria — the outcome of a first-of-its-kind civil trial over deceptive vape marketing.

As part of the settlement, Juul was forbidden from marketing to children and young adults and was required to accurately show the product’s nicotine content.

In January, Ellison’s office also launched a civil investigation into Loon, a Minnesota-based vape manufacturer, to gather information on whether the company was complying with consumer protection and deceptive vaping laws.