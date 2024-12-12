Course at St. Paul College focuses on legally growing, selling cannabis

As we see changes at the state level in the Office of Cannabis Management, local students are trying to keep up with the evolution of the industry.

St. Paul College is marking its first year of cannabis education.

“I thought that it might give me a leg up into getting into the cannabis industry,” Patrick Schmidt, who took the course, said. “The social equity part, the compliance part, was huge to learn.”

Schmidt is one of hundreds of students this year who enrolled in cannabis studies.

The nine-week online course teaches how to grow and sell the plant. There are different classes students can choose from, such as Cannabis Cultivation, Cannabis Retail and Extraction and Product Development.



St. Paul College said during open enrollment, about 50 students apply to the program each time.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to get this top-level view of what’s been working from a national standpoint,” said Brady Malecha from St. Paul College. “Then, as we’re building these programs and learning what Minnesota can and cannot do, we can adapt to that change.”



Since Minnesota legalized marijuana in 2023, the Office of Cannabis Management has updated regulations and changed guidance.



The latest change is a delay in cannabis licenses. The process was supposed to start early next year, but now the plan is May at the earliest.

RELATED: OCM ditches social equity preapproval for cannabis licenses; lottery penciled for mid-2025



The company Green Flower heads the online cannabis program at St. Paul College.



“We’ve been doing this for 10 years, we have direct relationships with all the top subject matter experts in each of these fields and so these programs bring those world-class instructors to people in Minnesota,” Max Simon, Green Flower, said.

Experts said even though Minnesota’s industry is changing, the curriculum is still relevant.

“For better or worse, pretty much every state has had their own complications with the rollout, but it works itself out,” Simon said.

Students explained they’re trying their best to adapt to growing pains.

“It’s tough to be like on the top of everything that’s changing,” Schmidt said.

Enrollment is open online now for classes that will start next year.