Courage Kenny using 3D printer to create adaptive devices that make life easier for some

At Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley, they are making devices that make life easier.

“Our main goal is to help a person live a more independent life,” said Matthew White an occupational therapist with Courage Kenny.

Brandon St. Germaine from Minneapolis, who uses a wheelchair, is one patient who has discovered all the possibilities the 3D printer program offers. If there’s a need, they can create an adaptive device for it.

“It opens up the possibility of doing more,” St. Germaine said.

“Having something designed for me is different and it’s something others take for granted,” he said.

The program launched in 2019. They’ve created everything from one-handed nail clippers, to key turners to card holders. Last year they printed more than 400 adaptive devices for patients.